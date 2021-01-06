CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.13. CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,625 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

About CaNickel Mining Limited (CML.V) (CVE:CML)

CaNickel Mining Limited, a mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Wabowden, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011.

