Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$26.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

CFP stock traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.19. The company had a trading volume of 227,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.11. Canfor Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.11 and a 1 year high of C$23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

