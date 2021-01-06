Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes Sells 4,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total transaction of C$124,246.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$33.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$42.23. The company has a market cap of C$39.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -332.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

