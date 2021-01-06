Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Cowen upgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB increased their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock opened at C$36.02 on Tuesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.27 and a 12-month high of C$51.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.68.

In other Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) news, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.46, for a total value of C$133,386.60. Also, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total transaction of C$3,492,446.36. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,762 shares of company stock worth $4,300,097.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

