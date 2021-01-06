Canaccord Genuity Raises Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $20.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

NYSE LAC traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. 237,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,084,819. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

