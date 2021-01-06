Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.65

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 15393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELY. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.