Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.65

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 15393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ELY. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.
The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.
In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.
Featured Story: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.