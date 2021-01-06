Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend payment by 143.6% over the last three years.

Shares of CMCL stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.73. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

