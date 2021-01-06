Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.35

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $15.20. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 322,108 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 15,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $249,955.70. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $11,053. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 36,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.