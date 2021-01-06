Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 389,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,044. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of -0.19.
In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
