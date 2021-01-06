Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of CALM stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $38.74. 42,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,297. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,185,000 after buying an additional 588,850 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after buying an additional 359,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after buying an additional 127,618 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after buying an additional 539,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 177,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

