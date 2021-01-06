Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.20

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 2330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Get Cabot alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,838,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,701,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,325,000 after acquiring an additional 89,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,088,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after acquiring an additional 60,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 113.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 306,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.