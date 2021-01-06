Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of CABO opened at $2,110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,120.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,894.92. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. Cable One’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 611.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,280,000 after buying an additional 102,782 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cable One by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cable One by 133.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,703,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

