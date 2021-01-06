C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $122.17 on Monday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in C3.ai by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in C3.ai by 938.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in C3.ai by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.