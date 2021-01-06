Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Shares Down 0.7%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) shares dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 281,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 284,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49.

About Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets.

