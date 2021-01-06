Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Financial Review

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50% Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.72%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Eos Energy Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 234.59 -$4.41 million N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Byrna Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets. The company also sells 12 gauge less-lethal impact rounds. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, private security, and consumers in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

