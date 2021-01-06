BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $673,791.83

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $673,791.83 and $64.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

