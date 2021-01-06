Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BURL. BidaskClub raised Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.16.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $252.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $264.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

