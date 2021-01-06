Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,553.41

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,553.41 and traded as high as $1,819.50. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) shares last traded at $1,795.00, with a volume of 962,475 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,760.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,553.41. The company has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 349.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

In other news, insider Fabiola R. Arredondo acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

