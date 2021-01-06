Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s current price.
BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.94.
NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,345. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $108,038,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 901,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 542,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
