Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s current price.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,345. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $108,038,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 901,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 542,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

