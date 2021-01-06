Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $53.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Shares of BLDR opened at $39.70 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $114,000.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

