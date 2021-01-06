Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

