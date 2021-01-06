BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delcath Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Delcath Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delcath Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,395. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 608,300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Delcath Systems worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.