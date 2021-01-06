Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE RA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 235,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

