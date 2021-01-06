Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

RA stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

