Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.
RA stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.