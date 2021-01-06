Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.62

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.62 and traded as high as $50.88. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 2,623,912 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1,830.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.34.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.