Brokers Offer Predictions for The Toro Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Toro in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

NYSE TTC opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $96.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $159,953.00. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $3,039,626 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 181,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Toro by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in The Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

