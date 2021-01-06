Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.47.

FM stock opened at C$24.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.54. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.92 billion and a PE ratio of -55.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

