Brokerages Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price at $27.27

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $694,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at $562,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,654.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,470,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 330,894 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $22,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 353,812 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $19,759,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 645,600 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 576,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,364. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.