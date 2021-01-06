Brokerages Set Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT at $2.40

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MOTS remained flat at $$1.05 during trading hours on Friday. 22,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.80. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

