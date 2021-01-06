Brokerages Set Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) PT at €65.75

Shares of Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.75 ($77.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLJ shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

ETR GLJ traded down €1.28 ($1.51) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €36.06 ($42.42). 447,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €38.43 and a 200-day moving average of €49.68. Grenke AG has a one year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a one year high of €104.40 ($122.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

