Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) PT at $5.17

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXK. BidaskClub raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,181,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,868,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.42 million, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.45.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.