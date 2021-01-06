Brokerages Set Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT at €54.94

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.29 ($65.05).

DAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €56.89 ($66.93). The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1,962.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €59.93 ($70.51).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

