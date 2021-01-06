Brokerages Set Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target at $8.13

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CALA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.78. 36,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 656,881 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

