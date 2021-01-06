Brokerages Set American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

AFIN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 7,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,989. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.28 million, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.15%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after buying an additional 322,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 260,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 24,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

