Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce sales of $15.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $12.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $91.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.36 million to $92.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $88.50 million, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 24.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp acquired 42,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,468 shares of company stock valued at $123,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of S&W Seed worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 51,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

