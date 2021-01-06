Brokerages Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report sales of $18.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.80 billion. Humana reported sales of $16.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $77.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.00 billion to $77.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.25 billion to $85.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.86.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.18. The company had a trading volume of 957,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.08 and its 200-day moving average is $407.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

