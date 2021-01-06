Brokerages Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post sales of $25.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $27.20 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $23.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $84.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.74 million to $86.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $150.89 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $152.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million.

FLXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $574.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after buying an additional 78,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 691,089 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

