Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.82 Million

Brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post $263.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.30 million and the lowest is $254.70 million. CONMED posted sales of $264.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $873.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.40 million to $878.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,425,340.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $40,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 over the last ninety days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2,801.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $114.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.