Brokerages Expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

NYSE:AMPE opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

