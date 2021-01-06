Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will report $19.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.47 million. Oxford Immunotec Global posted sales of $18.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $58.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.65 million to $59.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.90 million, with estimates ranging from $81.49 million to $84.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on OXFD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oxford Immunotec Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

OXFD opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $445.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXFD. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 690,604 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after buying an additional 575,162 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 30.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 436,087 shares during the period. Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.