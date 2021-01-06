Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.90. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.59.

KSS stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kohl’s by 337.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 55.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

