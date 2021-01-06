British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Peel Hunt cut British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

