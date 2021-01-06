British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

BATS opened at GBX 2,788.50 ($36.43) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £63.97 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,766.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,723.49. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

