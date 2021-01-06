BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.00

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $420,496.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,774,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,399 shares of company stock worth $7,212,059. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

