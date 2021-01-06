BoutsPro Market Capitalization Tops $125,879.73 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 57.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 97% higher against the US dollar. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $125,879.73 and approximately $28,894.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00312776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.32 or 0.02887185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BOUTS is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars.

