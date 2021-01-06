BoutsPro (BOUTS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,001.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $60,145.76 and approximately $25,001.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00042841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00338235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00036112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00025238 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BOUTS is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

