Bounty0x (BNTY) Hits Market Capitalization of $382,645.33

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $382,645.33 and approximately $23,822.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 85.2% against the dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00335208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $954.37 or 0.02725408 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

