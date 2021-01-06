Bottos Hits 1-Day Volume of $83,802.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Bottos has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $83,802.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, BigONE and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00047946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.00327753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00034554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.52 or 0.03024187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, Bibox, Bit-Z, IDEX, OTCBTC, CoinEgg and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

