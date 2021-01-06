Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,394 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $104,713.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,201 shares in the company, valued at $19,648,051.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,027 shares of company stock worth $1,915,617 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

