Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

BPFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPFH traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 78,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,322. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $986.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

